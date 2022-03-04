Esure posts loss of £7.1m for 2021
Esure has reported a profit slump and a drop in GWP for 2021 as its combined operating ratio soared to 101.2% from 98.8%.
GWP fell to £807.6m from £841.0m in 2020 and it made a total comprehensive loss of £7.1m compared to a profit of £28m the previous year.
This came as the profit after tax of £7.7m was hit by other factors including £17.4m for a change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets.
Profit before tax was £5.2m (2020: £34.2m) while turnover was also down at £908m (2020
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Amanda Blanc confirms Aviva move to 80 Fenchurch Street
- FCA confirms scrapping bonuses
- Industry braces for "very active few weeks" following Axa vs Wolseley BI ruling
- Aviva UKGI reports £318m operating profit
- High commission rates factor in Hiscox UK personal lines pull back
- RSA names Cath Frost as regions MD
- Analysis: FCA bares its teeth on residential property insurance