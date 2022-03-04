Esure posts loss of £7.1m for 2021

Esure has reported a profit slump and a drop in GWP for 2021 as its combined operating ratio soared to 101.2% from 98.8%.

GWP fell to £807.6m from £841.0m in 2020 and it made a total comprehensive loss of £7.1m compared to a profit of £28m the previous year.

This came as the profit after tax of £7.7m was hit by other factors including £17.4m for a change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets.

Profit before tax was £5.2m (2020: £34.2m) while turnover was also down at £908m (2020