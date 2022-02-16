Biba unveils 2022 conference agenda

The British Insurance Broker’s Association has revealed the speaker programme for the Biba Conference, which returns to Manchester Central on 11 and 12 May 2022.

The trade association previously noted that this year’s conference theme will be ‘Our Insurance Community’.

BBC news presenter Huw Edwards will be returning as conference host for 2022 after having hosted Biba’s 2019 conference and its 2021 digital conference.

Emma Chapman, Biba head of conference, commented: “The UK’s biggest