FSCS confirms broker as failed
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Perry Prowse (Insurance Consultants) as a failed firm.
The Exeter-based broker had its permissions removed by the Financial Conduct Authority in September 2019. The business entered into liquidation in January 2020.
The FSCS updated on 8 February that it was a failed firm and that while the company no longer existed consumers may be able to make a claim against it.
In a separate announcement the compensation scheme declared that 12 firms
