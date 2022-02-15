FSCS confirms broker as failed

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Perry Prowse (Insurance Consultants) as a failed firm.

The Exeter-based broker had its permissions removed by the Financial Conduct Authority in September 2019. The business entered into liquidation in January 2020.

The FSCS updated on 8 February that it was a failed firm and that while the company no longer existed consumers may be able to make a claim against it.

In a separate announcement the compensation scheme declared that 12 firms