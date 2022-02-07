People moves: 7-11 February 2022
Featuring: Zego, Beazley, Tysers
Zego appoints chief insurance officer
Commercial motor insurer Zego has appointed Catherine Barton as its first chief insurance officer. She will be responsible for building Zego’s relationships with insurer and reinsurer partners, as well as helping the company expand and shore up its product offering in 2022.
Barton joins Zego from the underwriter Talbot, where she was CFO. Most recently, she was a non-executive director and audit committee chair at Sabre
