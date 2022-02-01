People moves: 31 January- 4 February 2022

Featuring: Brit Insurance, RSA, Incited

Brit appoints chief data officer

Brit has appointed Kanika Chaganty as chief data officer as the business furthers its ambition to build on the digitalisation of the London market.

In the newly created role, Chaganty will be responsible for leading Brit’s data strategy and leveraging its data and analytics capabilities to support Brit’s digital vision and enhance how the company underwrites and services claims. She will report to newly appointed chief