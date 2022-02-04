And finally – February 2022
Chester and Oscar
Seventeen Group’s Paul Anscombe’s dogs
“Chester is an Irish Setter and Oscar is a German Shepherd. They love each other very much and like nothing better than dragging me out for long walks at ridiculously early hours.”Charity corner
Ecclesiastical’s 12 Days of Giving secures £120,000 for charities
Almost 1000 brokers voted for good causes to receive a share of £120,000 in Ecclesiastical Insurance’s 12 Days of Giving campaign.
120 charities won a £1000
