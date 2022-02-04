And finally – February 2022

Pet of the month

Chester and Oscar

Seventeen Group’s Paul Anscombe’s dogs

“Chester is an Irish Setter and Oscar is a German Shepherd. They love each other very much and like nothing better than dragging me out for long walks at ridiculously early hours.”

Charity corner

Ecclesiastical’s 12 Days of Giving secures £120,000 for charities

Almost 1000 brokers voted for good causes to receive a share of £120,000 in Ecclesiastical Insurance’s 12 Days of Giving campaign.

120 charities won a £1000