Biba focuses on ‘managing risk’ as manifesto theme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association picked the theme ‘managing risk’ for its 2022 manifesto which takes in a number of key issues including the hard market, IPT and regulation.
The manifesto was launched in Westminster to an audience of ministers, MPs, senior Government officials, insurance professionals and the media on 25 January 2022.
Campaign
The body explained why managing risk is essential in six key areas. Steve White, Biba CEO said: “Insurance brokers offer much to their clients
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Staff to vote on strike action against FCA
- Complete Cover Group confirms potential job losses
- Blog: Aviva’s predictions for commercial lines brokers this year
- Lords starts hearing evidence in insurance market regulation inquiry
- Pen extends links with QBE for £300m capacity deal
- People Moves: 24-28 January 2022
- New broker NW Risk Solutions launches