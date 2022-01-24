People Moves: 24-28 January 2022

Featuring: Willis Towers Watson, Aon, Marsh, Lucida

WTW to fast-track digitalisation with key hire

Willis Towers Watson has appointed Lou Smith in the company’s insurance consulting and technology business. Smith will lead the unit’s commercial lines data strategy and accelerate its digital trading capability.

Smith most recently served as the first chief digital officer at Lloyd’s of London, where she was responsible for shaping and delivering the organisation’s digital future and strategy