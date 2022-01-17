XS Direct goes into run-off in Ireland
Motor insurance broker, XS Direct, has gone into run-off, Insurance Age can reveal.
The broker confirmed that as of Wednesday 5 January 2022, it has ceased renewals for both direct customers and brokers in Ireland.
This follows the news that the Irish broker closed to new business in the UK, where it acted as a managing general agent (MGA). After having been unable to renew its agency agreements with insurers, XS Direct said that its UK MGA arm stopped accepting new business from 7 January and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]