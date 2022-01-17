XS Direct goes into run-off in Ireland

Motor insurance broker, XS Direct, has gone into run-off, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker confirmed that as of Wednesday 5 January 2022, it has ceased renewals for both direct customers and brokers in Ireland.

This follows the news that the Irish broker closed to new business in the UK, where it acted as a managing general agent (MGA). After having been unable to renew its agency agreements with insurers, XS Direct said that its UK MGA arm stopped accepting new business from 7 January and