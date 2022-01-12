Motor premium drop starts to stabilise

Following an 8,4% premium drop year-on-year, data analysis from Consumer Intelligence revealed that the average motor premium in the UK is now £782, up from £732 in summer 2021.

As dual pricing rules have come into force, Consumer Intelligence pricing experts noted that the direction of travel for the cost of car insurance may be about to change after months of contraction brought on by the pandemic.

Evolution

The company highlighted that premiums have edged downwards by only 0.6% in the last