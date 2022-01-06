Dickson & Co buys Morrison Associates
Northern Ireland broker Dickson & Co has furthered its plans for expansion with the acquisition of Morrison Associates, a Limavady-based brokerage.
The deal follows its recent acquisition of E. McParland Insurances of earlier in 2021 and will see Dickson & Co grow its reach, with seven offices in Northern Ireland alongside its recent expansion into the Midlands.
Ashley Dickson, managing director of Dickson & Co, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Morrison’s and McParland’s into our family
