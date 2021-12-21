MIB appoints Mike Crane as chairman
The Motor Insurers Bureau (MIB) has announced that Mike Crane, managing director of LV’s broker division, will be the organisation’s new chairman, succeeding Steve Maddock from 2022.
Crane has been part of MIB’s board since 2018 and has been involved in the development of the not-for-profit organisation’s long-term strategy. He brings more than 30 years’ experience within the insurance industry, currently serving as MD of LV’s broker division and CEO of L&G General Insurance whilst the business
