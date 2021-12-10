News analysis: How climate change impacts risk development

As the climate emergency is steering the industry onto a greener path, the risk landscape has started to change as well.

Due to damages caused by increased floods and storms, brokers have now had to take another look at the cover they provide and start developing their advice in tune with growing risks.

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group, has drawn attention to the fact that flooding is probably one of the biggest factors that is changing how the industry manages risks, especially for business