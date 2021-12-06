Insurance Age

AssuredPartners acquires PSP Group

AssuredPartners has purchased PSP Group, a deal which will complete in early 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The broker confirmed that PSP’s team of 80 would remain in place, under the leadership of its CEO, Bob Parkins.

With offices across the West, including Somerset, Devon, Cornwall and Wiltshire, PSP is one of the largest providers of commercial and private line insurance in the region, having reported £22m of gross written premium.

Expansion
The acquisition is part of

