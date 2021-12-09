UKBA: Schemes Broker of the Year

“I like the ethos shown here and they appear to, in a very challenging year, have ‘done the right thing’ For me their focus on a very distinct sector does make them a winner”

“Good entry, developed schemes in a difficult market. Year-on-year growth, so a tick for that”

Towergate Insurance Brokers stood out to the judges as an exemplary candidate for the Schemes Broker of the Year award 2021.

The Caring Professions Division within Towergate Insurance Brokers had a