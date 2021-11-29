Policy Expert announces fresh leadership

QMetric, the UK insurtech that provides home and motor insurance under the Policy Expert brand, has announced the appointment of Sanchit Suri as chief executive officer.

Post revealed last week that he is set to take the reins from co-founder Tony Deacon, who has retired.

Suri brings 14 years of experience advising (re)insurance and insurtech companies at JP Morgan, where he held senior roles including managing director since 2019. His appointment will see Sanchit work alongside co-founder and