Ardonagh reshuffles senior team

The Ardonagh Group has announced a series of internal promotions, with two senior leaders taking on different roles within its platforms, Insurance Age can reveal.

Jaime Swindle will join the leadership team at Geo Underwriting on 1 December. Swindle was formerly the managing director of Bravo Networks, comprising Broker Network and Compass, following Ardonagh’s acquisition of Bravo Group.

In her new role, she will support the development of the company’s UK commercial managing general agent