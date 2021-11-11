UK Broker Awards: The winners are revealed
The best brokers in the UK have been named at the 2021 UK Broker Awards in a ceremony which capped off a successful and busy Broker Expo.
Editor Sian Barton, alongside host and broadcaster, Colin Murray, handed out a series of trophies to the triumphant winners.
Here’s who made the cut:
Marketing and Customer Engagement AwardWinner - Lawsure Direct/Lawsure Insurance
Diversity & Inclusion AwardWinner - Partners& Highly commended - MCE
Young Broker of the YearWinner - MCE – Abigail
