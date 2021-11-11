UK Broker Awards: The winners are revealed

The best brokers in the UK have been named at the 2021 UK Broker Awards in a ceremony which capped off a successful and busy Broker Expo. Editor Sian Barton, alongside host and broadcaster, Colin Murray, handed out a series of trophies to the triumphant winners. Here’s who made the cut: Marketing and Customer Engagement Award Winner - Lawsure Direct/Lawsure Insurance Winner - Lawsure Direct/Lawsure Insurance Diversity & Inclusion Award Winner - Partners& Highly commended - MCE Winner - Partners& Highly commended - MCE Young Broker of the Year Winner - MCE – Abigail Winner - MCE – Abigail

