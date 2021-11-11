Broker Expo 2021 – Takes place today

The first Broker Expo in two years is taking place today (11 November) in Coventry.

Keynote speaker Anthony Gruppo kicked off the day with an inspirational speech on leadership and making things happen.

This was followed by a fascinating debate on the evolution of reputation management in the insurance industry and a panel on the thorny topic of professional indemnity.

Business

The day sees a host of brokers meeting to address key issues in the insurance market, network and, crucially, do