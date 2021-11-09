Top 100 Brokers 2021: Directory - £20m to £29.99m

Insurance Age

Abaco Insurance Brokers

1 Lewis Court, Grove Park, Enderby, Leicester LE19 1SD

Website: www.abacoinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: John Mulligan

MD/chairman: John Mulligan

Tel: 0116 281 5960

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Leicester

Additional branches: London

Staff numbers (total): 35

Staff numbers (if available – commercial lines only): 30

Major specialisms: Property, construction, food, haulage, and logistics

