Top 100 Brokers 2021: Directory – £30m to £39.99m
Energy House Crow Arch Lane, Ringwood, Hampshire BH24 1PD
Website: www.aoig.co.uk
Contact name: Sarah Eades 01425 486502 MD/chairman: Ian Penfold 01425 486500 Tel: 0333 222 1030
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 93%
Main location: Ringwood
Additional branches: 11
Staff numbers (total): 144
Staff numbers (if available – commercial lines only): 85
Major specialisms: High net worth, property owners, laundries and launderettes, commercial
