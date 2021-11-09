Insurance Age

Top 100 Brokers 2021: Directory – £100m to £199.99m

Top 100 - 100m 199m
Alan Boswell Group

Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE

Website: www.alanboswell.com

Contact name: Alastair Drew

MD/chairman: Chris Gibbs/ Alan Boswell

Tel: 01603 218000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @ABGroup

Percentage amount of commercial business: 74%

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Boston, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Peterborough, Grimsby

Staff numbers (total): 362

Staff numbers (if available – commercial lines only): 201

