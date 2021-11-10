Opinion: Covid-19 claims against insurance brokers – where are we now?

In our previous commentary on the impact of Covid-19, we have been keen to avoid predicting a flood of E&O claims against insurance brokers as a result of the pandemic.

The complexity of the policy interpretation issues relating to business interruption (BI) wordings was such that the FCA test case was necessary to try and bring some clarity to the key issues arising under disease, non-damage or hybrid BI wordings.

Following the test case there have – so far as policyholders are concerned –