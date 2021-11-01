News analysis: Consolidators put up 'for sale' signs

The mergers and acquisitions space has been nothing but dynamic in the past year, with deals springing up like mushrooms after the rain.

But the deal that really grabbed attention was Howden’s buy of fast-growing consolidator Aston Lark.

The Aston Lark deal was the Howden’s largest acquisition to date, and it created a UK business managing over £6bn of gross written premium.

A deal of this size prompted Insurance Age to look into whether the trend might be moving towards more consolidators