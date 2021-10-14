MGAA signs up first Republic of Ireland member

The Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) has announced its first new member from the Republic of Ireland following an initiative to extend its footprint to the country.

Specialist Irish liability and property MGA Blackrock Insurance Solutions has been confirmed as a full member. Blackrock is based in Dublin and is a coverholder at Lloyd’s.

Blackrock was bought by broking business Specialist Risk Group (SRG) in May this year, adding it to its underwriting arm which includes specialist