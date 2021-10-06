Complete Cover Group’s profits dip amid transformation

Complete Cover Group has reported a pre-tax profit of £53,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020, down from £228,000 in 2019.

The company saw post-tax loss of £191,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, compared to the previous year, when the business saw its profits after tax hit £697,000.

The company highlighted that 2020 was a “transformational year” with £421,000 of exceptional restructuring costs. It was also impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Exits

During the year