Biba teams up with LifeSearch on protection scheme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has collaborated with LifeSearch on a new protection scheme that offers Biba members access to a range of personal and business protection cover for their clients. The trade body noted that the scheme will allow brokers to provide protection cover including mortgage, family, income and critical illness, along with key person, shareholder, business loan, relevant life protection, group life, group critical illness and executive income protection

