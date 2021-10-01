Insurance Age

Gallagher says 'goodbye' to Bollington brand

Gallagher today (1 October) announced that Bollington Insurance will be rebranded as Gallagher from next Monday, 4 October.

The rebrand completes the full integration of the firm into Gallagher, which acquired the business in February 2021.

The changes will not include ChoiceQuote and Quoteline Direct which will remain as independent brands, reflecting their specific market focus.

Gallagher detailed that clients will continue to have the same day-to-day contacts at Bollington.

