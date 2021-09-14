The Insurance Octopus appoints director
The Insurance Octopus has appointed long-term team member Helen Bush to the lead role within the company.
She spent the past 11 years as head of finance and support services for the broker.
Prior to working at The Insurance Octopus, Helen worked as a media executive at agency Mediavest.
She said: “I’m really honoured to be leading The Insurance Octopus. I’ve been with the company for more than a decade and in that time we’ve never stood still.
“My core focus as director is to take us on to
