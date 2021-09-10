Insurance Age

RAW Insurance on track for further expansion

growth-explosion
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

RAW Insurance sees its local focus as an opportunity to grow, according to its co-founders Ryan Roberts and Stephen Ward.

Headquartered in Carlisle, the broker announced its expansion to south Cumbria last month with the opening of a new office in Kendal.

In an interview with Insurance Age, Roberts and Ward said they had noticed a gap for a “real community type broker”, adding that they thought the market around Carlisle was saturated by large national brokers which lacked a sense of community

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Who are the Top 50 brokers in personal lines?
  2. BGL confirms Fenchurch appointment as it explores insurance unit sale
  3. Peril in product governance – who you gonna call?
  4. PIB's 2020 deal spend revealed
  5. PIB buys in Nottingham
  6. Interview: Cuvva's Andy Tomlinson
  7. Video: Activate Group Q&A: what brokers should be looking for in an accident repair partner

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: