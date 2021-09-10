RAW Insurance on track for further expansion

RAW Insurance sees its local focus as an opportunity to grow, according to its co-founders Ryan Roberts and Stephen Ward.

Headquartered in Carlisle, the broker announced its expansion to south Cumbria last month with the opening of a new office in Kendal.

In an interview with Insurance Age, Roberts and Ward said they had noticed a gap for a “real community type broker”, adding that they thought the market around Carlisle was saturated by large national brokers which lacked a sense of community