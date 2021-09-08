People Moves: 6-10 September 2021

Featuring: Pen Underwriting, Ethos Broking, HSB, Miller

Pen Underwriting hires head of technology

Pen Underwriting has appointed Tom Dixon to the newly created role of head of technology. Dixon’s responsibilities include driving the development of new insurance solutions that support the rapid growth of the technology sector in the UK.

He will report into Adrian Scott, managing director of International & Financial Lines at Pen Underwriting.

Dixon joins from Hiscox, where as head of