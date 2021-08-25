Got You Covered targets further growth in non-standard market

Got You Covered has revealed plans widen its proposition to customer while also expanding through acquisitions, according to CEO and founder Robert Leigh and commercial director Adrian Barbrooke.

Earlier this month, the broker announced it was bringing Adrian Parry on board of its executive management team as non-executive director, which Leigh said would help the company achieve its growth plans.

Beginnings

Leigh previously worked for Barnett & Barnett, which got rebranded as ICB Group in