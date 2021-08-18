Talbot Jones buys March Insurance Services

Talbot Jones has acquired March Insurance Services, a commercial insurance brokerage based in Pwllheli, North Wales.

The broker said plans to acquire March Insurance Services were first put in motion in March 2021, in order to provide managing director Amanda Williams with a flexible working environment.

Richard Talbot-Jones, Talbot Jones’ managing director, commented: “Having grown up in Powys, and following the successful acquisition of a brokerage in the Rhondda in 2019, we are really