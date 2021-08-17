Clear reports increased turnover in 2020 results

Clear Group has reported its financial results for the year ended 31 October 2020, revealing a turnover of £19.3m, an increase over the previous year (2019: £18.2m).

According to a filing on Companies House, the broker’s pre-tax profit stayed constant at £2m. However, its operating profit saw a slight increase to £1.96m in 2020 (2019: £1.93m). Additionally, its administrative expenses hit £17.3m in 2020, up £1m from the previous year (2019: £16.3m).

Overall, the broker saw a profit for the