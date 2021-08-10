Pikl teams up with Esure and Sheila's Wheels
Sharing economy insurance specialist Pikl and personal lines insurance giants Esure and Sheilas’ Wheels have signed a major new industry-first distribution deal for sharing insurance products.
The deal will see Esure and Sheilas’ Wheels sell Pikl’s branded host insurance top-up product.
Coverage
Pikl provides specialist insurance cover for people who want to rent out assets, such as a room in their home, a whole property, or a car parking space. The vast majority of standard home insurance
