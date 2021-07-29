Tasker buys Insure Risk
Tasker Insurance Group has purchased Altricham-based Insure Risk, subject to regulatory approval, Insurance Age can reveal.
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is Tasker’s first since it was itself bought by the Jensten Group in June. A move which added £50m in GWP to the new parent.
The move is Tasker’s fifth deal over the past two and a half years, and Tasker stated that it would support it in expanding its regional footprint and specialist capabilities.
Expertise
Located in Altrincham
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Extinction Rebellion hits Lloyd’s in paint attack
- Allianz restructure sparks mixed reactions
- Aon/WTW merger collapses amid US DOJ lawsuit
- Gallagher divestment deal aborted after WTW/Aon merger breaks down
- Sabre reports COR of 74.4%
- Aon: Executive committee shuffled post-deal collapse
- People Moves: 26-30 July 2021