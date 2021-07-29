Tasker buys Insure Risk

Tasker Insurance Group has purchased Altricham-based Insure Risk, subject to regulatory approval, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is Tasker’s first since it was itself bought by the Jensten Group in June. A move which added £50m in GWP to the new parent.

The move is Tasker’s fifth deal over the past two and a half years, and Tasker stated that it would support it in expanding its regional footprint and specialist capabilities.

Expertise

Located in Altrincham