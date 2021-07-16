Verlingue UK reports growth in 2020 financial results
Verlingue has reported rising profits for the year ended 31 December 2020, with a turnover of £17.8m, a 2.7% increase over the previous year (2020: £17.3m).
According to a filing on Companies House, the broker’s pre-tax profit increased by 23.5%, reaching £2.97m in 2020, up from £2.4m in 2019.
Additionally, its operating profit hit £2.9m in 2020 (2019: £2.3m). However, its administrative expenses stayed constant at £15m.
Overall, the broker saw a profit for the financial year of £2.2m
