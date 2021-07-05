JM Glendinning parent buys first broker in the South

Insurance Age can reveal that JMG Group, the parent company of Yorkshire-headquartered insurance broker JM Glendinning, has invested in the Surrey-based business, which will continue to trade as Bickley Insurance.

Bickley will still be led by MD, Jeff Bickley, who has been head of the business since an MBO in 1991, and the deal sees the brokers eight staff members join the JMG group.

Power

Bickley commented: “To clients, it’s very much business as usual – same name; same MD; same premises; and