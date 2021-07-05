Insurance Age

JM Glendinning parent buys first broker in the South

deal
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Insurance Age can reveal that JMG Group, the parent company of Yorkshire-headquartered insurance broker JM Glendinning, has invested in the Surrey-based business, which will continue to trade as Bickley Insurance.

Bickley will still be led by MD, Jeff Bickley, who has been head of the business since an MBO in 1991, and the deal sees the brokers eight staff members join the JMG group.

Power
Bickley commented: “To clients, it’s very much business as usual – same name; same MD; same premises; and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Brokers ordered to review client money arrangements
  2. In-depth - SMEs: The expectation gap
  3. Ageas confirms job cuts in Bournemouth
  4. Castle Insurance Services buys Seaham-based broker
  5. Covid prompts rise in broker demand for digital training
  6. Gary Duggan named Tesco Underwriting interim CEO
  7. In-depth - SMEs: All change for small businesses

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: