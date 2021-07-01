The Blog Spot: An exciting return to local focus

After years of aggressive consolidation in the broking sector, it is easy to wonder whether there will be any independent brokers left in ten years.

It may be an overly dramatic interpretation, but a quick search tells me the team at Insurance Age has written 73 articles about deals in the UK broking sector so far in 2021. This is more than two per week.

In February, M&A experts IMAS warned that consolidators were running out of targets because there are few businesses left of a size and scale