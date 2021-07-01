Partners& buys loss adjuster Kudos

Partners& has announced the acquisition of Kudos Liability Adjusters, a liability loss adjusting business founded in 2011 by Richard Taylor and Adrian Rawlings.

The broker explained that the move will ensure clients understand their risk exposures and that insurers benefit from an enhanced presentation of risks.

Phil Barton, Partners& CEO, commented: “As more brokers commoditise their offering for clients and outsource their claims capability to insurers, we are enhancing our advice capability