In-depth - SMEs: All change for small businesses

High streets across the UK have seen significant change during the pandemic, as lockdowns and restrictions forced many small businesses to adapt to survive. As the risks and exposures they face have morphed, the insurance sector has also had to adjust its approach to support these businesses.

No longer able to welcome their customers into their premises, many businesses have had to reinvent themselves. As an example, Peter Blanc, CEO of Aston Lark, points to one of his clients, a musical