Broking success: Going green

▶ When and why was Naturesave created?

I started working in the markets in the mid-1980s, I was a broker at Lloyd’s, and I realised that a lot of the problems that it was facing, most notably weather-related claims and pollution losses, were things that could be stopped by the insurance industry applying pressure.

I began to think about how human-driven climate change could affect the insurance industry, so I raised the money myself and set Naturesave up in 1994 to primarily sell household