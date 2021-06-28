News analysis: Return of the local broker
The insurance industry is currently seeing a resurgence of the smaller regional broker, with an abundance of new businesses reportedly setting up shop.
There have previously been concerns that the aggressive pace of consolidation could lead to a hollowing out of the sector, after many of the large and medium-sized independents were snapped up by eager buyers.
But, as it turns out, this is far from the full picture. Experts have argued that, while it is true that many of the familiar broking
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ex-Allianz employee sentenced for fraud by abuse of position
- Willis IRM buys Playle Russell (Special Risks) and Thatchline
- Brokerbility adds Castlemead as network member
- Experts highlight how industry must develop to succeed
- Brokers urged to take action to tackle reputational damage
- Urban Jungle targets homeowners with fresh product
- Arch Re buys Somerset Bridge