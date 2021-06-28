News analysis: Return of the local broker

The insurance industry is currently seeing a resurgence of the smaller regional broker, with an abundance of new businesses reportedly setting up shop.

There have previously been concerns that the aggressive pace of consolidation could lead to a hollowing out of the sector, after many of the large and medium-sized independents were snapped up by eager buyers.

But, as it turns out, this is far from the full picture. Experts have argued that, while it is true that many of the familiar broking