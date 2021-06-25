Brokerbility adds Castlemead as network member

Castlemead Insurance Brokers has joined Brokerbility as a network member from 24 June 2021.

Brokerbility, which was bought by Clear Group last September, stated that the move forms part of its strategy and demonstrates Clear’s commitment to invest in the network.

Castlemead is a corporate insurance broker which is headquartered in Bristol.

Advice

Richard Ingleby, managing director of Castlemead, said: “Castlemead aims to provide our customers outstanding insurance advice and Brokerbility aims