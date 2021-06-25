Insurance Age

Brokerbility adds Castlemead as network member

Deals news
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Castlemead Insurance Brokers has joined Brokerbility as a network member from 24 June 2021.

Brokerbility, which was bought by Clear Group last September, stated that the move forms part of its strategy and demonstrates Clear’s commitment to invest in the network.

Castlemead is a corporate insurance broker which is headquartered in Bristol.

Advice
Richard Ingleby, managing director of Castlemead, said: “Castlemead aims to provide our customers outstanding insurance advice and Brokerbility aims

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. TL Dallas takes from Marsh to launch new division
  2. Arch Re buys Somerset Bridge
  3. Former Brightside boss Mark Cliff joins Hiscox
  4. How can insurance grow its social media reach?
  5. Motor insurers urged to evolve to meet changing customer needs
  6. People Moves: 21 - 25 June
  7. HRH The Prince of Wales launches insurance task force to fight climate change

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: