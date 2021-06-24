Insurance Age

Arch Re buys Somerset Bridge

  Insurance Age staff
Arch Reinsurance, a subsidiary of Arch Capital Group is to buy Somerset Bridge Group and Southern Rock Holdings and affiliates, subject to regulatory approval.

According to the provider, the proposed acquisition will include Somerset’s motor managing general agent, distribution capabilities through direct and aggregator channels, affiliated insurer and fully integrated claims operation.

Diversification
William Soares, head of specialty for Arch Re said: “Somerset has been a client of Arch Re

