Swinton adds Alzheimer’s Society donation option for customers

Swinton Insurance today announces a partnership with Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) that will invite customers buying a car insurance policy online to donate £1 to Alzheimer’s Society.

Swinton, which is part of the Atlanta division of Ardonagh Group, stated that it is the first time an insurance provider has partnered with Alzheimer’s Society to broaden the fundraising initiative to include consumers.

IUAD has so far raised £5.5m to fund crucial research and support services since