"End of an era" as Phil Bayles moves from Aviva to Ardonagh

Brokers have expressed their surprise after news of Phil Bayles’ departure from Aviva hit the headlines earlier this week.

Bayles, who had worked at Aviva for 18 years, has stepped down from his role as chief distribution officer and is set to join Ardonagh as chief commercial officer this summer.

Aviva told Insurance Age that Gareth Hemming will be taking over as the new chief distribution officer, after having worked as the provider’s managing director of personal lines for the last 18