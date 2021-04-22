CII creates Presidents Forum to assess customer needs

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has created a President’s Forum to explore customer needs that are not currently being fully met by the insurance profession.

The forum will be chaired by current president of the CII, Julie Page, CEO of Aon UK.

The forum also includes Anthony Baldwin, CEO AIG UK and current president of the Insurance Institute of London, Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, Peter Blanc, deputy president of the CII and Group CEO of Aston Lark, Julian Enoizi, deputy president of