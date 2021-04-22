Insurance Age

CII creates Presidents Forum to assess customer needs

talking
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has created a President’s Forum to explore customer needs that are not currently being fully met by the insurance profession.

The forum will be chaired by current president of the CII, Julie Page, CEO of Aon UK.

The forum also includes Anthony Baldwin, CEO AIG UK and current president of the Insurance Institute of London, Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, Peter Blanc, deputy president of the CII and Group CEO of Aston Lark, Julian Enoizi, deputy president of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Aviva's Phil Bayles exits the insurer for a role at Ardonagh Group
  2. Aviva reveals management changes following Phil Bayles' exit
  3. FCA proposes £7.5m BI special fee for insurers in levy consultation
  4. Kingfisher confirms Fresh brands-sale to Right Choice
  5. Macbeth buys Buckinghamshire broker
  6. Alsford Page & Gems fined over appointed representative failures
  7. Momentum turnover rises to £7.8m in 2020

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: