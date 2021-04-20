Momentum turnover rises to £7.8m in 2020
Momentum Broker Solutions has reported profit after tax of £536,691 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
In 2019, the appointed representative network achieved post-tax profit of £516,594.
Its turnover for the 2020 financial year was £7.8m, compared to £7.3m in the preceding year.
Momentum said in a statement that it had also seen 16 new joiners to its network, 11 of which are start-ups and 5 of which have switched from other networks.
The network further revealed £39m in gross
