Video: Risk Insights - the impact of Brexit on the UK economy

Aviva's senior economist, Stewart Robertson, discusses how the impact of Brexit on the economic landscape and what the future might look like now we have left the European Union.

In a live webinar session panellists discuss the findings from Aviva’s Risk Insights Report. The report outlined that Brexit is likely to have an impact on legislation, economy, trade, migration, employment, healthcare and daily life. According to UK business leaders Brexit and changes to legislation and regulation is the second biggest risk they face. The report revealed 35% of business leaders see Brexit as one of the top five risks facing their business currently.

